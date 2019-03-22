Woman arrested following road rage incident in RCSD parking lot

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A woman has been arrested following a road rage incident that took place in the parking lot of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Two vehicles were recklessly circling the parking lot multiple times, striking each other at times.
Further investigation revealed the two vehicles had been involved in a road rage incident earlier.
Both drivers called 911 as they chased each other down the road. Dispatchers recommended they head for RCSD headquarters.
This was an isolated incident and stemmed from a complicated domestic situation.
The driver of the black Audi, Lisa Pearson, 45, was charged with second-degree domestic violence and second-degree assault and battery degree. She was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
