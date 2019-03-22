10th annual Palmetto200 Relay Race kicks off at Red Bank Arena

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WIS) - The 10th annual Palmetto200 relay race to the Lowcountry kicked off at Red Bank Arena in Lexington on Friday. The running event will finish at Town of Awendaw Park just outside of Mount Pleasant on Saturday afternoon.
175 teams comprised of 1,700 runners are expected to participate in the Palmetto200 and the Palmetto70, which joins the 200-mile race in progress in Cross, SC.
The Palmetto200 course is split into 36 legs, and teams of 4-12 runners will cover the 200 miles. The runners will race during the day and night and finish outside of Charleston on Saturday.
The Palmetto70 is a one-day running adventure for teams of 6 runners that joins the last 12 legs of the Palmetto200 and enjoys the same finish line celebration. The race is a way for runners to participate in and run part of a distance relay without running during the night hours required of the longer relay.
From Red Bank Arena, runners will be on the following Lexington County Roads:
Nazareth Rd., Calks Ferry Rd., Old Charleston Rd., and Windy Woody Rd.
From Florence Baptist Church, runners will continue on Windy Wood Rd. to Crystal Springs Dr., Old Charleston Rd., Harvey Berry Rd., Water Tank Rd, US-178E/Main St., Pelion Rd., and State Rd S-32-1036.
At New Hope Baptist Church, runners will continue on State Rd S-32-1036 to Fish Hatchery Rd., Clay Hill Rd., Pelion Rd., SC-6 E, and Sharon Church Rd. From Sharon Church, runners will continue on State Rd S-32-9, Jones-Wire Rd., and Woodford Rd. before exiting the County.
The Palmetto200 course travels through Santee State Park and Francis Marion Forest before heading to finish at the Town of Awendaw Park. Teams will run in Lexington, Calhoun, Orangeburg, Berkeley and Charleston.
“This race continues to grow, and we are pleased that we can share this experience with so many runners. We look forward to returning to the same communities, seeing some familiar faces, and making new friends along the way. The runners appreciate the local support at the exchange zones and the volunteers from the area who help make this race possible,” Race Director Brian Malak said.
Avid runners Malak and business partner Kirk Sadler, from Mt. Pleasant, developed the race after running in various team endurance relays. They wanted to provide a local event that brings the team sport mentality and camaraderie to the traditionally solo sport of running.
For more information, visit their website here.
