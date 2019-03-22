Sumter school bus strikes house and shed on McCrays Mill Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Sumter School District bus struck a house and shed on the 2600 block of McCrays Mill Road around 2 p.m. this afternoon.
Five children were on the bus during the wreck and were assessed by EMS at the scene before being released to their parents.
No injuries have been reported.
The school bus was headed east, toward Pinewood Road, when it went off the right side of the road, drove across the yard of one residence and struck the front exterior of a neighboring house before driving over a chain-link fence and hitting the shed in the backyard of a house on Perry Boulevard.
A contractor was working at the house on Perry Boulevard where the bus hit the fence and shed in the backyard.
No one was inside the residence on McCrays Mill Road where the bus struck the front exterior.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
