RCSD, Columbia Police arrest man accused of committing 15 burglaries

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook held a joint news conference to announce the arrest of an accused burglar on Friday.
Chief Holbrook and Sheriff Lott said Sammie McCullough was arrested. He is accused of committing 15 burglaries and stealing hundreds of dollars in cigars and cigarettes in Columbia and Richland Counties since February.
“This man was taunting local businesses with his brazenness. There was concern that with each successful burglary, he would be emboldened and encouraged to commit more violent crimes," Sheriff Lott said.
You can watch the full news conference here:
