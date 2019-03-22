Lexington Police seek man wanted for overnight burglaries, car theft

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Lexington Police are looking for a suspect they say burglarized two businesses overnight and stole a car.
Officers are looking for David Ferguson, who they officials say ran from officers after they saw him inside of a business on West Main Street around 3 a.m. Friday.
A perimeter was set up, and K9s helped in the search, but officers were not able to track Ferguson down. If you see him, call Crimestoppers right way at 1-888-crime-s-c.
