Lexington Police seek man wanted for overnight burglaries, car theft

David Ferguson
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 22, 2019 at 9:55 AM EST - Updated March 22 at 9:55 AM

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Lexington Police are looking for a suspect they say burglarized two businesses overnight and stole a car.

Officers are looking for David Ferguson, who they officials say ran from officers after they saw him inside of a business on West Main Street around 3 a.m. Friday.

A perimeter was set up, and K9s helped in the search, but officers were not able to track Ferguson down. If you see him, call Crimestoppers right way at 1-888-crime-s-c.

