How to help with Nebraska flood relief efforts

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - WIS is teaming up with our Gray sister stations throughout Nebraska to help with flood relief efforts. This comes after devastating floods hit the Midwest following a “bomb cyclone” earlier this month.
On March 22, all of the Gray sister stations throughout the state of Nebraska, in partnership with the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the American Red Cross, will work together on the #NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief.
The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says the flooding has already cost the state more than $205 million.
If you’d like to donate, the number to call is: 1-844-278-8555.
Phone bank volunteers will take donations until 11 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.