FIRST ALERT: Sunny weather for your weekend, then a chance of storms Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Enjoy the nice weather this weekend! Showers and storms move in early next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Get ready for great weather this weekend!
· Saturday brings highs in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.
· Even warmer weather moves in Sunday and Monday. Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s.
· A weather system brings rain to the Midlands Monday and Tuesday. In fact, Monday is an Alert Day for the potential of isolated thunderstorms. It’s too early to tell if we’ll have severe storms, but we’ll keep you posted.
· Highs will sink into the upper 50s by Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be chilly with low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
For Saturday, we’ll see mild conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.
On Sunday, even warmer weather is headed our way as high pressure settles offshore briefly. We’re expecting highs in the low to mid 70s by Sunday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.
Monday is an Alert Day! Rain chances will go up through the day as a cold front moves into the Midlands. This system will give us a healthy dose of rain. We could also see a few isolated thunderstorms Monday as the cold front moves into some warm air. Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s by afternoon.
It’s too early to tell if we’ll have severe storms, but we’ll keep you posted. Rain chances are around 50%. Some rain will likely linger into Tuesday as the front pass through the area. Highs will sink into the upper 50s by Tuesday.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Chilly. Low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds:
First Alert Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.