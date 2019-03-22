Crews removing brush find skeletal remains in field, police say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WYFF) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s office is investigating skeletal remains found in a field by work crews.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said his office was called Thursday about 12:45 p.m. to an area behind the old Coca-Cola plant on West Main Street.
A work crew removing brush and overgrown vegetation found the remains earlier that morning, police said.
Clevenger said the remains had been there for more than a year.
His office is working to make a positive identification and to find out how the person died.
