‘We don’t know why he couldn’t feel the vibrations’ family mourns the loss of deaf man hit, killed by train near Chapel Rd.

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has launched a death investigation after a pedestrian was hit by a train Thursday morning.
The incident happened at Lois Lane and Chapel Road around 9 a.m., officials said. The Lexington County Coroner identified the deceased person as 59-year-old Kenneth Zeigler, of Gaston.
Zeigler was walking on the railroad tracks when the train approached from behind him, the coroner said. Auditory warnings from the train were used to alert him.
Olivia Neill, who calls herself Zeigler’s cousin, says Zeigler had been deaf since birth and did not react to those alerts.
“We don’t know why he couldn’t feel the vibrations of the train but I guess he didn’t because he starts talking to himself and he gets in his own little world,” Neill said.
WIS spoke with some folks who live out on Chapel Road calling this a scene they’ll never forget.
“I kind of glanced and noticed that there was a man laying up under, pretty close to the front of the engine of the train,” Dickie Palmer, a neighbor said. “You’ll always remember it, you’ll always remember that sight.”
While family mourns the loss of a loved one, neighbors calling this track a frequent place for foot trafficking.
“There are a lot of people who walk up and down this railroad track,” Palmer said.
Palmer says he wants to see a change, so nothing like this will ever happen again.
“If they can put a street light right there, that would light up this area a lot better, it would make it a lot safer,” Palmer said.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department tells WIS they have not received any calls in that area regarding people walking on the track.
LCSD says if they receive a call, they will work with railroad police to patrol the area.
No other injuries were reported. Lexington County Sheriff;s Department continues to investigate.
