USC legend A’ja Wilson raises $15K for children with cancer and blood disorders

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - University of South Carolina legend A’ja Wilson is giving back to the community in a big way by raising money through her foundation.
She posted pictures on her Twitter page, saying she started the first fundraiser for her foundation last year. She is campaigning to raise money for children with cancer and blood disorders.
On Wednesday, she presented Prisma Health with a check after she was able to raise $15K.
She thanked those who helped make that donation possible.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.