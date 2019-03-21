Two fire fighters taken to hospital after house fire on Crabtree Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two fire fighters have been taken to the hospital after a house fire on the 6100 block Crab Tree Road.
Columbia Fire tweeted that the two officers have suffered non life threatening injuries.
Fire crews responded to the fire shortly before 3:30 p.m. The house appeared to be empty.
The fire is currently under control but the home suffered heavy damages.
The area is also experiencing a lot of smoke as a result of the fire and residents should be aware.
