Two fire fighters taken to hospital after house fire on Crabtree Road
Source: @ColaFire
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 21, 2019 at 3:42 PM EST - Updated March 21 at 4:00 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two fire fighters have been taken to the hospital after a house fire on the 6100 block Crab Tree Road.

Columbia Fire tweeted that the two officers have suffered non life threatening injuries.

Fire crews responded to the fire shortly before 3:30 p.m. The house appeared to be empty.

The fire is currently under control but the home suffered heavy damages.

The area is also experiencing a lot of smoke as a result of the fire and residents should be aware.

