Sumter couple involved in throwing Chihuahuas over SPCA fence identified

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - A couple has been identified as those involved in throwing 4 Chihuahuas over the fence of Sumter SPCA earlier this month.
56-year-old Elizabeth Taylor Samuel, of Sumter, was charged with four counts of ill treatment of animals after turning herself in on Thursday morning.
Surveillance video provided by Sumter SPCA shows Samuel and her husband driving up to the gate of the SPCA property on South Guignard Dr. on March 2.
The video showed both of the subjects exiting the vehicle, with at least one of the individuals throwing the dogs over the fence.
Samuel told investigators that her husband plans on turning himself in next week when he returns to Sumter from working out of town.
Samuel told investigators she and her husband took the dogs to SPCA because the animals repeatedly escaped from an enclosure at their residence. She said the dogs were tossed over the fence when they realized the organization was closed for the night.
Officials say two of the dogs died sometime after they were tossed over the fence and escaped into the roadway.
Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis would like to thank individuals who reported about the incident.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.