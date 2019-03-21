A street-crossing gamble: Advocates say it’s time to fix the Millwood Ave. pedestrian problem

According to a nine-year study by Equitable Cities, LLC., submitted to the Palmetto Cycling Coalition, Richland County has the second-highest pedestrian crash rate in the state, behind Charleston County, at 2.67 crashes per 1,000 people. Johnson Ely said a simple solution on Millwood Avenue would be to add pedestrian islands – like medians – in the middle of the road that could offer refuge to people crossing the street.