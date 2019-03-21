SC Family launches 'Limitless Purpose’ movement for acceptance on World Down Syndrome Day

“I hope they would give those folks a chance and look past the signs of Down Syndrome that they might see or the indicators, and not make assumptions. I think that we have pegged our little girl as Limitless Lila early on because we believed – when we were quick to be told what her limits would be and what challenges she would face, we decided early on that if we loved her and challenged her and supported her that she could pursue her dreams and be all that she could be and that’s really all that I think any parent can ask of a child,” Padgett said.