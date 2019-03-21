Man wanted for stealing items from Lexington Co. home

LCSD needs your help identifying this man after several items were stolen from a home in Swansea (Source: LCSD/Twitter)
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 20, 2019 at 10:42 PM EST - Updated March 20 at 10:42 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department needs your help identifying a man wanted in connection with the theft of several items from a home.

Officials said several items were taken including guns, tools, and electronics from a home in Swansea on March 18.

If you have any information about this incident or this man’s identity, pleast contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

