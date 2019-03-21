“I’m not leaving,” speaker and author to talk at UofSC about experiences during 1994 Rwandan genocide

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Solomon Tenenbaum lecture series continues through the Jewish Studies Program at the University of South Carolina with a renowned speaker and author, known for his bravery and courage in the face of the Rwandan genocide of 1994.
Carl Wilkens and his family moved to Rwanda in 1990. He stayed in Rwanda when everyone else evacuated in 1994 during one of the worst humanitarian crises of the century. He made sure his wife and children left safely but stayed behind to help with efforts to maintain stability and save lives. He’s credited with forging relationships that saved countless lives.
The Soloman Tenenbaum lecture, titled “Legacies of Genocide, from the Holocaust to Rwanda and Beyond,” will take place on Sunday, March 24th at 7 p.m. at the U of SC Alumni Center. Sam Bleiweis interviewed Carl Wilkens by skype before his arrival.
