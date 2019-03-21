Gamecocks strut their stuff for NFL scouts at Pro Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Any child who has ever played football has dreamed of playing for their favorite team growing up.
On Thursday, 13 Gamecocks put their best foot forward during USC’s Pro Day in hopes of making their dream of playing in the NFL come true.
All 32 NFL teams were represented at the combine event at Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility with drills running for about four hours. However, getting to this stage of the process hasn’t been easy.
“Just starting off going from a season to actually training for a combine type of day, it’s different,” said former USC tight end KC Crosby. “You get a little discouraged going through the process, but I’ve got good people around me that kept me going and I was able to get to this day.”
Although the task of getting the attention of NFL teams has been difficult, most players agree it’s definitely worth struggling for.
“You’ve just got to think about the predicament that you’re in,” said former USC defensive back Rashad Fenton. “A lot of people who may not even be in your shoes, may not have even finished four years of college, may not have even gotten a scholarship, but you’re here. You’re able to be examined by these coaches. There’s a lot of people who would be grateful to even have that predicament. You’ve just got to be grateful, be humble about it...because it’s only a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
With the NFL Draft now days away, players will look to take part in workouts with teams to hopefully give themselves a better shot at making it to the league.
The NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 25.
