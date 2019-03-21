First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather is on the way!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get ready for warmer weather in the Midlands over the next few days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· High temperatures will rise into the upper 60s Friday under mostly sunny skies.
· Saturday brings highs in the upper 60s with more sunshine.
· Even warmer weather moves in Sunday and Monday. Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s.
· A weather system brings rain to the Midlands late Monday through Tuesday. Highs will sink into the low 60s by Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Thursday night, expect decreasing clouds. A few spotty showers and sprinkles are possible early. Most areas will be dry tonight. Lows will be in the lower 40s.
A weak cold front will move in on Friday. Still, we’ll see mostly sunny skies through the day. The front will not have a lot of moisture with it, so expect dry conditions. Morning temperatures will be in the low 40s. Highs will climb in the upper 60s by afternoon.
For Saturday, get ready for a mild day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. We’ll see more sunshine through the day.
On Sunday, even warmer weather is headed our way as high pressure settles offshore briefly. We’re expecting highs in the mid 70s by Sunday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.
Rain chances will go up late Monday through Tuesday as a weather system moves into the Midlands. This system will give us a healthier dose of rain. No Alert Days have been issued yet, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Monday, then fall into the lower 60s by Tuesday.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Chilly. Low temperatures in the lower 40s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. A Little Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 10-15+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N-W 5 mph.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.