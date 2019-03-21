First Alert Forecast: Awesome Springtime Forecast

Spring Temperatures and Carolina Sunshine Into The Weekend
A weak cold front will push into the state today, this will fire-off a few showers by this evening. Once the front passes, High pressure will take its place and we’ll see mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures over the next few days. Great early spring weekend with mostly sunny warm days and clear cool nights. Highs in the lower 70s…Lows in the lower to middle 40s
The pattern will become unsettled next week as a series of disturbances move into the southeast. Our rain chance will increase by Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler daytime Highs.
Weather Highlights:
- Passing cold front will kick off a few isolated showers this evening
- Super weather on the way Friday – Sunday with Mostly Sunny skies and highs Near 70 to Lower 70s
- Next rain chance early next week
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of isolated showers by later afternoon into the evening. Highs middle 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low upper 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s
