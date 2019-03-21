Family of teen killed in Lowcountry boating incident files wrongful death lawsuit

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - The family of a teenager killed in a boating wreck in Beaufort County has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
The family of Mallory Beach filed a lawsuit against two businesses - a Parker’s gas station in Ridgeland and Luther’s Rare and Well Done, a restaurant off of Bay Street in Beaufort.
The lawsuit also names two people - Kristy and James Wood.
According to the lawsuit, Parker’s employees at a store in Ridgeland “knowingly and willfully sold alcohol to a minor and patrons under 21.”
Further, it said workers at Luther’s sold two of the minors alcohol, “despite their being underaged and intoxicated.”
The lawsuit accused the Woods of hosting a party that night where they “intentionally served alcoholic beverages.” It went on to say the Woods should’ve known the ages of the minors. The lawyer for Beach’s parents said the Woods let them leave with knowledge the minors would drive off in the boat.
The lawyer said the defendants were “negligent, careless, reckless, grossly negligent, willful and wanton and acted intentionally at all times.”
Greg Parker, the founder and CEO of Parker’s, said in a statement:
Mallory Beach was one of six people on the boat when it crashed near Parris Island in February. Search crews spent days combing the area, searching for her. Her body was found days later.
