Coroner IDs deaf man hit, killed by train near Chapel Rd.

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has launched a death investigation after a pedestrian was hit by a train Thursday morning.
The incident happened at Lois Lane and Chapel Road around 9 a.m., officials said. The Lexington County Coroner identified the deceased person as 59-year-old Kenneth Zeigler, of Gaston.
Zeigler was walking on the railroad tracks when the train approached from behind him, the coroner said. Auditory warnings from the train were used to alert him, however, officials say Zeigler had been deaf since birth and did not react to those alerts.
No other injuries were reported. Lexington County Sheriff;s Department continues to investigate.
