CHA board elects new chair and vice-chair

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Housing Authority board has elected a new chair and vice chair.
Ernest Cromartie has been selected as the new chair. Anne Sinclair has been elected as vice-chair.
CHA is still dealing with placing dozens of families in new homes after residents were forced from Allen Benedict Court Apartments more than two months ago.
Two of the residents died from carbon monoxide poisoning and hundreds of families had to leave because of unsafe conditions.
