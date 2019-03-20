Your best options for parking in Columbia for March Madness weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - City of Columbia Parking Services has partnered with local transportation groups to offer several options to move around downtown this weekend for March Madness.
Some options are free, while others have different prices depending on the day/proximity to Colonial Life Arena. Here’s the city’s reference guide:
Basketball fans will have several convenient ways to travel to and from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and surrounding events:
- Park & Ride: Gameday shuttles will be available for FREE on open practice day and on game days. Park your car at one of three satellite parking areas for free and let the shuttle take you to the big game:
- Or, catch a gameday shuttle outside of downtown area hotels to get closer to the arena. Shuttle hours:
- Parking Downtown: Plenty of parking garages are available in our downtown districts or download the Passport Parking app to pay easily when sliding into a metered spot.
You can find more information on transportation and things to do in Columbia this weekend by clicking here.
