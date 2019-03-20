Shooting victim, girlfriend arrested after incident at apartment; victim’s brother still at large

A little over a week ago, Kamron Gibson-Brown suffered a gunshot wound in the lower body and had to be taken to the hospital. He arrived at a traffic stop where his brother was pulled over as deputies searched for vehicles that may have left the scene of a shooting on the 100 block of Manorwood Court. Kamron’s brother, Karlos Gibson-Brown, was pulled over after deputies noticed a fresh bullet hole on the vehicle he was driving. Karlos, who was upset during the traffic stop, initially identified himself to deputies as his brother, Kamron.