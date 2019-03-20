Shooting victim, girlfriend arrested after incident at apartment; victim’s brother still at large

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Kamron Gibson-Brown and Brieanna Hobson were both arrested following an incident at an apartment on Wednesday.
Deputies were called to an apartment complex located on the 200 block of Saluda River Road by Hobson. The 19-year-old woman told officials Gibson-Brown demanded to come into her apartment. After she opened the door slightly, Gibson-Brown forced his way in and began yelling before throwing her Macbook onto the floor damaging the computer. Hobson told officials Gibson-Brown also threw items in both her bedroom and kitchen before leaving the apartment.
A little over a week ago, Kamron Gibson-Brown suffered a gunshot wound in the lower body and had to be taken to the hospital. He arrived at a traffic stop where his brother was pulled over as deputies searched for vehicles that may have left the scene of a shooting on the 100 block of Manorwood Court. Kamron’s brother, Karlos Gibson-Brown, was pulled over after deputies noticed a fresh bullet hole on the vehicle he was driving. Karlos, who was upset during the traffic stop, initially identified himself to deputies as his brother, Kamron.
During the traffic stop, deputies found a loaded gun which was later turned in as evidence.
Officials said Karlos Gibson-Brown is still at large. He is facing charges for providing false information, driving under suspension, unlawful carry of a firearm, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Kamron Gibson-Brown, 21, has been charged with burglary and malicious injury to property less than $2,000.
If you have any information about Karlos Gibson-Brown’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
