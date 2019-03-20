SC Senator introduces resolution pushing for sale of Santee Cooper

“By introducing this legislation, President Peeler is showing clear and decisive leadership in response to a thoughtful, deliberate, and ongoing process to determine the value of Santee Cooper and the best way to protect South Carolina’s ratepayers,” the governor said in a series of tweets. “We’ve known all along that the one thing we can’t afford is inaction. This bold and necessary step moves us closer to the resolution of one of the state’s most pressing and impactful issues.”