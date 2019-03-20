Orangeburg man wanted for involvement in weekend shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Orangeburg County are searching for Bobby Miller following a shooting that injured one person on Saturday.
Officials were called regarding the shooting just after 1 p.m. when a man was taken to receive medical treatment at The Regional Medical Center. The victim made his way to a woman’s home and asked to be taken to the hospital after he was shot in the upper body. The woman, who officials said is acquainted with the victim, did not have any information on who shot the man.
Investigators later determined the victim and Miller were involved in an argument before the shooting occurred.
If anyone has information regarding Miller’s whereabouts, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
