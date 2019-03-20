Lexington District One moves ahead with middle school relocation to help with overcrowding

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Lexington One District has approved new attendance lines for Beechwood Middle- the new school on Highway 378 set to open this August. The new lines alter the current attendance lines of Lexington Middle and Pleasant Hill Middle schools to help with overcrowding. They do not impact Meadow Glen Middle.
The proposed lines also create true high school feeder patterns. Beechwood Middle and Pleasant Hill Middle feed students to Lexington High School, while Lexington Middle and Meadow Glen Middle feed students to River Bluff High School.
However, the district will allow rising eighth-graders and students currently in an Immersion Program the opportunity to stay at their current school for their final year at the school as long as their parents provide transportation.
The board of trustees will begin the process of buying land for the new Lexington Middle School. The district will enter into two separate option agreements to four parcels of land along Old Cherokee Road and Cherokee Trail.
The district has created a website that shows the progress of these projects on the building plan that you can see here.
