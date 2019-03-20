KCSO: Camden motel shooting was part of ‘drug deal that went bad', victim says

CAMDEN, SC (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a motel in East Camden March 19.
Deputies say one person was shot in the incident, but is expected to be okay. They say the victim and a witness both admitted to investigators that it was part of a “drug deal that went bad.”
Deputies say they found illegal drugs in the victim’s vehicle.
They are looking for four men who took off in a Nissan Altima.
Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Miles Taylor at 803-425-1512.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.