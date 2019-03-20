Gaston man arrested after police chase ends near Platt Springs Rd.

SOUTH CONGAREE, SC (WIS) - One person has been arrested after a police chase near Platt Springs Rd. happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Billy Joe Davis, of Gaston, was arrested for failure to stop for blue lights, improper tags, driving under suspension, and possession with intent to distribute meth.
He was wanted and on probation for unknown charges.
South Congaree Police Chief Josh Shumpert said Billy Joe Davis was seen leaving a known drug house. The vehicle tags didn’t match the vehicle he was in, which is when police attempted to stop the vehicle and a chase ensued.
The chase started on Highway 302 and ended near Platt Springs Rd., officials said. It went on for 6-7 miles, according to Chief Shumpert.
No injuries were reported.
