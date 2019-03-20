Former Allen Benedict Court residents to receive free food boxes Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Displaced residents from Allen Benedict Court will receive free food boxes Wednesday morning, two months after being displaced from their homes when a carbon monoxide leak was discovered at the apartment complex. Those residents can pick up their free food boxes at the Save-A-Lot in Columbia on Harden Street, next to the Drew Wellness Center.
Nearly 240 families will receive free food boxes. There will be one box given to each household that includes a variety of nine different fruits and veggies, a box of rice, and fresh chicken.
The giveaway is made possible through a partnership between Foodshare South Carolina, the AARP, and the Columbia Housing Authority.
In a news release this week, the Housing Authority says 156 of the 239 displaced families have found new homes – 110 of those have already moved in, and another 44 are waiting for their units to pass inspections. The CHA has provided between $1,500-$1,900 to each family to help cover moving and relocation costs, but 83 families are still looking for suitable housing.
The CHA is asking for help from area landlords to assist remaining families still looking for permanent housing.
Landlords looking to see if their property meets the requirements should call Howard Thomas’ office at 803-254-3886 ext 253 during regular business hours.
The food box giveaway begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Residents will need to verify eligibility in order to receive the food.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.