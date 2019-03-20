FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory in effect for Wednesday AM

High pressure has cleared the skies, allowing for colder temperatures as many will see freezing temperatures and/or frosty conditions this morning.
There are some things that might limit the frost- a disturbance to our South and one off the coast may spill some clouds over the eastern and southern Midlands this morning through Midday. This would keep temperatures up and a bit more as well as wind.Combine those two factors and you limit frost production!
Something to watch this morning- the system off the coast might provide clouds throughout the day for locations east of Columbia, and in fact, could see a light shower. Again, we’ll have to wait and see.
Look for a warming trend with partly cloudy skies the rest of the work week into the weekend, with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert this morning for Freezing temperatures and areas of frost
- Mix of Sun and Clouds…Near 60 to lower 60s today
Forecast:
First Alert This Morning: Clear and cold. Lows in the lower to middle 30s. Frost and/or Freeze Likely.
Today: Mix of Sun and clouds. Highs near 60 (Mostly cloudy Eastern Midlands)
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s