FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory in effect for Wednesday AM
By Tim Miller | March 20, 2019 at 4:07 AM EST - Updated March 20 at 4:07 AM

High pressure has cleared the skies, allowing for colder temperatures as many will see freezing temperatures and/or frosty conditions this morning.

There are some things that might limit the frost- a disturbance to our South and one off the coast may spill some clouds over the eastern and southern Midlands this morning through Midday. This would keep temperatures up and a bit more as well as wind.Combine those two factors and you limit frost production!

Something to watch this morning- the system off the coast might provide clouds throughout the day for locations east of Columbia, and in fact, could see a light shower. Again, we’ll have to wait and see.

Look for a warming trend with partly cloudy skies the rest of the work week into the weekend, with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Weather Highlights:

  • First Alert this morning for Freezing temperatures and areas of frost
  • Mix of Sun and Clouds…Near 60 to lower 60s today

Forecast:

First Alert This Morning: Clear and cold. Lows in the lower to middle 30s. Frost and/or Freeze Likely.

Today: Mix of Sun and clouds. Highs near 60 (Mostly cloudy Eastern Midlands)

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s