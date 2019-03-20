First Alert Forecast: Tracking warmer weather just in time for your weekend!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We’re tracking warmer weather as we move into your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· High temperatures will climb into the mid 60s Thursday. A few isolated showers are possible.
· Friday brings highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.
· Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s for your weekend. We’ll see sunshine and clouds.
· The pollen count will remain very high through the weekend.
· Higher rain chances arrive late Monday through Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect a mix of clouds and stars. A few isolated showers are possible, especially east as an area of low pressure moves northeast and away from South Carolina. Most of the Midlands will be dry though. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
On Thursday, a few spotty, isolated showers are possible as a weak cold front approaches the Palmetto State. Rain chances are around 20% for now. Otherwise, as we move through the day, we’ll see partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Even warmer weather pushes in for your weekend. In fact, high temperatures will climb into the low 70s on Saturday and into the mid 70s by Sunday. We’re expecting sunshine for your weekend.
Also, the pollen count will remain very high over the next several days until we see more measurable rain early next week. Rain chances climb late Monday through Tuesday. A few showers could linger into early Wednesday. No Alert Days have been issued yet, but we’ll keep an eye on it.
Tonight: Clouds and Stars. Isolated Showers (20%). Low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds: NW 5 mph.
Thursday: Partly Sunny. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW/W 10-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. A Little Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs near 70.
