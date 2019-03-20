First Alert Forecast; Freezing Temperatures This Morning. Warmer Days Ahead

There are some things that might limit the frost…a disturbance to our South and one off the coast may spill some clouds over the eastern and southern Midlands this morning through Midday. This would keep temperatures up and a bit more wind as well, combine those two factors and you limit frost production! Something to watch this morning. The system off the coast might provide clouds throughout the day for locations east of Columbia and in fact could see a light shower. I’m keeping it dry at the moment, again, we’ll have to wait and see.