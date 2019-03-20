First Alert Forecast; Freezing Temperatures This Morning. Warmer Days Ahead

First Alert Day This Morning For Freeze WARNING and Frost ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9AM
High pressure has cleared the skies allowing for colder temperatures as many will see freezing temperatures and/or frosty conditions this morning.
There are some things that might limit the frost…a disturbance to our South and one off the coast may spill some clouds over the eastern and southern Midlands this morning through Midday. This would keep temperatures up and a bit more wind as well, combine those two factors and you limit frost production! Something to watch this morning. The system off the coast might provide clouds throughout the day for locations east of Columbia and in fact could see a light shower. I’m keeping it dry at the moment, again, we’ll have to wait and see.
Look for a warming trend with partly cloudy skies the rest of the work week into the weekend, with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert this morning for Freezing temperatures and areas of frost
- Mix of Sun and Clouds…Near 60 to lower 60s today
Forecast:
First Alert This Morning: Clear and cold. Lows in the lower to middle 30s. Frost and/or Freeze Likely.
Today: Mix of Sun and clouds. Highs near 60 (Mostly cloudy Eastern Midlands)
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s
