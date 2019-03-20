2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke in SC on 2-day grassroots road trip this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The latest Democratic presidential hopeful, Beto O'Rourke, has announced his campaign will be in the Palmetto State this weekend.
“O’Rourke will kick off his visit in Rock Hill on Friday morning with a meet and greet at Amelie’s Cafe,” the campaign said in a news release. “He will then travel throughout the state to visit with and learn from South Carolinians from all walks of life. O’Rourke will conclude his trip on Saturday in Charleston where he will take part in a community town hall with State Senator Marlon Kimpson.”
In addition, O'Rourke will host meet-and-greet events in Columbia and Orangeburg. Here's a list of the public events:
FRIDAY, MARCH 22
- 8:10 a.m. ET - Rock Hill Meet and Greet at Amelie’s Cafe, 157 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC 29730
- 11:15 a.m. ET - Columbia Meet and Greet at Russell House Patio, University of South Carolina, Russell House (Student Union), Columbia, SC 29208
- 2:25 p.m. ET - Orangeburg Meet and Greet - Student Center Plaza, South Carolina State University, Student Center Plaza, SCSU, Orangeburg, SC 29115
- 5:30 p.m. ET - Charleston Meet and Greet, Tradesman Brewing Company, 1647 King St Ext, Charleston, SC 29405
Saturday, March 23
- 9:25 a.m. ET - Town Hall with Senator Marlon Kimpson, Burke High School - 244 President St, Charleston, SC 29403
O'Rourke officially announced his candidacy for President of the United States the morning of Thursday, March 14 via a video to supporters filmed in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.
On March 30, he will hold his official campaign kickoff event in El Paso, TX.
According to his campaign, O’Rourke announced this week that he raised a record-breaking $6.1 million in online contributions during the first 24 hours of his grassroots campaign for President of the United States.
“Without a dime from PACs, corporations or special interests, he received contributions from every state and territory in the nation,” his campaign said.
