Coroner IDs Aiken man killed in crash on Beaverdam Rd.

AIKEN, SC (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner has identified a man killed in a crash that happened on March 14.
Allen B. Widener, 55, was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash around 9:30 a.m. on Beaverdam Rd. Widener was riding his motorcycle with one passenger.
They were traveling east on Beaverdam Rd. when Widener failed to stop for a stop sign at Cooks Bridge Rd. As he crossed Cooks Bridge Rd., he ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
The passenger was transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to the coroner. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.
