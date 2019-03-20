Columbia ranks among the 15 fattest metro areas in America, study says

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia, SC has placed among the 15 fattest metro areas in America for 2019, according to a new WalletHub study.
With March being National Nutrition Month and Americans collectively spending billions of dollars annually on obesity-related medical treatment, the personal-finance website released its report on 2019′s Fattest Cities in America.
WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key metrics. The data set ranges from share of obese adults to share of overweight children to projected obesity rates by 2030.
Columbia came in 14th place out of 100 areas.
Weight Problems in Columbia (1=Fattest, 50=Avg.):
- 55th – % of Overweight Adults
- 9th – % of Obese Adults
- 38th – % of Physically Inactive Adults
- 50th – % of Adults with High Cholesterol
- 32nd – % of Adults with Low Fruit/Vegetable Consumption
- 13th – % of Adults with Diabetes
- 7th – % of Adults with High Blood Pressure
Mission, TX was ranked the fattest on the list, while San Francisco, CA ranked the least fat.
To view the full study, visit the WalletHub website here.
