Teen charged with bringing gun to Kelly Mill Middle School campus, RCSD says

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A 14-year-old student at Kelly Mill Middle School was arrested for carrying a weapon onto school grounds on Tuesday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The sheriff's department says a school resource officer was told by school staff that there was possibly a weapon on campus. The teen was asked to pull up his hoodie without incident and showed a .9mm pistol tucked into the front of his pants.
The teen’s name was not released due to his age. The school is located on Kelly Mill Road in Blythewood.
The teen was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he is being held in its juvenile wing.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.