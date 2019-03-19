Sumter man wanted in multiple laundromat break-ins

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Sumter Police need your help finding a man wanted in multiple laundromat break-ins.
Police are looking for Terrence Sharone Williams, 27, of Bonneau Street. He is suspected in a number of break-ins at the Polar Bear Laundry Mat on W. Liberty St. between March 12 and March 13.
Once inside, the suspect took an undetermined amount of change from the coin operated washing machines, police said. Williams is described as 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab or by downloading the P3 Tips app for Apple and Android devices.
