School bus catches fire during field trip; no one injured

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A school bus carrying over 40 children and chaperones caught fire during a field trip this afternoon, according to officials with Richland School District Two.
The bus driver noticed smoke coming from the vehicle and evacuated everyone safely before flames developed.
No one was injured.
Another bus picked up students and continued the field trip.
The school bus was state-owned not a Richland Two Activity Bus.
Richland School District Two officials also stated that the bus was not one of the state buses that has had issues with fires in the past. Those buses are out of the rotation.
The bus, however, was an older model vehicle.
