Report: SC listed as 35th most-targeted state for tax season phone scams

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - There’s a pretty good chance you’ve recently received a call from a person falsely claiming to be with the IRS this year asking you for money.
You may have even received a call from a number you’re not familiar with. You’re not alone.
A report recently released by AllAreaCodes.com shows South Carolina listed at No. 35 among the United States when it comes to robocall phone scams made during tax season.
The study analyzed 15 million consumer complaints released by the FTC from 2016 to 2018. Callers from South Carolina filed 1,495 complaints with the FTC per 100,000 people. The report also showed a 20-percent increase in March and April compared to January.
According to the report, Nevada is at the top of the list in this category. Residents in the Silver State filed 2,579 complaints with the FTC per 100,000 people.
If you believe you’ve received a call from a scammer claiming to be with the IRS, you are urged to call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040.
