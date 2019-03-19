Orangeburg man charged in January convenience store shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - An Orangeburg man has been charged following a January shooting incident at a convenience store that sent a man to the hospital.
“We’re still working on a motive in this case, but there’s nothing that justifies shooting someone who was just walking into a store,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “No disagreement, argument, or difference of opinion is worth risking someone’s life.”
Raynard Ballen II, 30, has been charged with attempted murder.
Ballen's charge stems from a January 31st incident that took place at a convenience store on St. Matthews Road.
OCSO responded to store just before 5 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting incident.
The victim told investigators he was outside in the parking when two men in a vehicle “rolled up on him and shot him.”
Witnesses inside the business said that when they heard gunfire, they looked outside but they did not see the victim immediately after the shooting.
The victim was later discovered on the ground.
Ballen’s bond has been set at $45,000 cash or surety during a hearing on Monday.
