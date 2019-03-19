Orangeburg man bond set at $50,000 after shooting into vehicle

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Bond has been was set at $50,000 for an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office man charged with injuring a man after shooting into a vehicle.
“There were several people either in this car or around this business who could have been seriously injured as well or worse,” the Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This is a complete lack of concern for life shown by this individual.”
Daniel Goodwin, Jr., 26, has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in connection to the February 5th incident.
OCSO responded to a call near Belleville Road where a man said he was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot in the foot.
The driver of the car said she had pulled into a nearby convenience store just before 6 p.m. when another motorist tried to ram her vehicle.
She said she sped from the location and as they drove near the area of Jamison Street, the motorist fired at least one round that struck the passenger door of her car where the victim was seated.
The victim was initially treated locally but later transferred to an undisclosed hospital.
Goodwin faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
