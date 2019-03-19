First Alert Forecast: Lovely Early Spring Weather

First Alert Forecast: Get ready for Some Sweet Spring Weather
Areas of Frost This Morning
High pressure will be in charge of our forecast the next several days. The High is over us today and Wednesday, we’ll see rather cool temperatures, then by late week, as the High moves more to the East, we’ll pick up a SE to SW wind by the weekend giving us daytime Highs in the lower to middle 70s.
This morning and Wednesday morning will be a cold with areas of frost. By Thursday AM we’ll start to warm up our morning with lows in the 40s. Next chance of rain is looking like it will hold off until early next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Wonderful forecast the next several days
- Mostly sunny, cool days…clear, chilly nights. Highs in the 60s…Lows from middle 30s to lower 40s by the end of the week
- 70s return by the weekend
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun and a few clouds. Highs near 60
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows middle to upper 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s
