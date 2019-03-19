First Alert Forecast: Alert Day Wednesday AM for Freezing Temperatures

First Alert Day Wednesday Morning For Freezing Temperatures
Freeze WARNING and Frost ADVISORY in Effect Wednesday Midnight – 9AM
High pressure will be in charge of our forecast the next several days. The High is over us today and Wednesday, we’ll see rather cool temperatures during the day and cold overnight lows, then by late week, as the High moves more to the East, we’ll pick up a SE to SW wind by the weekend giving us daytime Highs in the lower to middle 70s.
First Alert for Wednesday morning with freezing temperatures and widespread frost likely through 9AM. On Thursday AM we’ll start to warm up our morning with lows in the upper 30s Next chance of rain is looking like it will hold off until early next week.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Wednesday for Freezing temperatures and frost likely Wednesday.
- Mostly sunny, cool days…clear, chilly nights. Highs in the 60s…Lows from middle 30s to lower 40s by the end of the week
- 70s return by the weekend
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun and a few clouds. Highs near 60
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows middle to upper 30s
First Alert Wednesday: Freezing temperatures to start the day then, Mostly sunny and nice! Highs lower 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s
