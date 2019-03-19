Columbia residents worry about parking garage security after break-ins during concert

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Crowds will be descending on Columbia by the end of the week, after the announcement that USC will be hosting several March Madness games. Now, folks will just have to decide where to park.
After Elton John’s Farewell Tour stop in Columbia last week, Felicia Gadson didn’t think that anything could go wrong. That’s until she returned to the parking garage.
“I go and look in my car,” Gadson said. “All of my things are scattered all over the place, my purse is completely empty, and my work cell phone was stolen.”
Gadson paid $20 to park in one of the garages closest to Colonial Life Arena. Apparently, that $20 was more for convenience than security.
“That’s what attracted me to park there,” she said. “There were a couple of parks on the street, but I figured the garage would be a safer method.”
With March Madness heading to the Midlands, folks who know the area say it’s time to ramp up security and let visitors know that Columbia is a safe city.
“Everyone’s coming here to see this and we are supposed to set an example for that,” said resident Krista Kelly.
For Gadson, she says until the garages step up security, she’ll be keeping her $20.
“Something has to be done,” Gadson.
We’ve reached out to have parking officials to find out what parking security will look like for March Madness weekend in the Midlands.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.