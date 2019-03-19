Columbia Housing Authority pleads with landlords to help remaining 83 ABC families find homes

The CHA said that, as of March 15, 156 of the 239 displaced families have found new residences and 110 of them have moved in; out of that total, 44 families are waiting for those residences to pass inspections. Additionally, the Columbia Housing Authority says they provided each displaced family $1,500 to $1,900 to cover moving and relocation costs, as well as additional cash assistance for other “unforeseen expenses.”