Columbia Housing Authority pleads with landlords to help remaining 83 ABC families find homes

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Housing Authority is asking landlords in Columbia to help the remaining families displaced from Allen Benedict Court Apartments to find homes.
“We are here to help our residents with relocation any way we can,” says Executive Director Gilbert Walker. “We are so sorry for the events that unfolded Jan. 17. We appreciate all the community support to assist our residents to return them to a state of normalcy as soon as possible."
In a news release on March 19, the CHA says they are trying everything they can to help the remaining 83 families find homes after being displaced when the public housing units were shut down after a gas leak led to the carbon monoxide poisoning deaths of two of its residents in January.
"CHA’s goal is to have all of its former ABC residents identify a suitable unit by the end of the month. Staff teams are helping them look, and can accompany residents if they want staff to help them narrow down their search," the news release said.
The CHA said that, as of March 15, 156 of the 239 displaced families have found new residences and 110 of them have moved in; out of that total, 44 families are waiting for those residences to pass inspections. Additionally, the Columbia Housing Authority says they provided each displaced family $1,500 to $1,900 to cover moving and relocation costs, as well as additional cash assistance for other “unforeseen expenses.”
Landlords looking to see if their property meets the requirements should call Howard Thomas’ office 803-254-3886 ext 253 during regular business hours.
