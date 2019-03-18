‘Wasn’t just a house:’ 6 months later, Conway residents face tough choices after Hurricane Florence

CONWAY, SC (WIS) - Six months after Hurricane Florence swept through the Carolinas, causing massive flooding to areas along the coast, the rebuilding continues.
In Conway, officials there say more than 300 homes were damaged. Almost 100 of those homes were in the Sherwood Community, it was an area that President Trump toured.
If you drive around today, you will see for sale signs, empty homes, or rebuilding.
Some of the damaged homes will be demolished and the area will return to a green space as part of a project from FEMA, that residents can apply for and that gives the city funds to move forward.
Sherwood drive residents Les and Barbara Whitley say they have applied. For 43 years they lived at their home which they built and now those memories will be torn down.
“Children grew up here. It was our house, but there was a lot of us invested in this house too,” Les Whitley said. “Wasn’t just a house. My idealistic mind I thought, ‘you know we can go back in there and it’s going to be ok. We can get it fixed and won’t be a real problem. I just had no idea that it was as bad as it is,” Barbara Whitley said.
The Whitley’s had several feet of water in their home. The process now turns to what is next, by all accounts, the Whitley’s say the neighborhood will not be the same again.
Conway City officials say they continue to work to close on homes that need to be torn down. So far they have purchased 17 and add that once demolition takes place, no more homes or structures will be allowed on that land again.
