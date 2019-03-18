South Carolina to make 8th straight appearance in NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - For the 16th time in school history, South Carolina is headed to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The Gamecocks (21-9) were chosen as a No. 4 seed in this year’s tournament in the Greensboro Regional. They will take on Belmont Bruins in first round action.
Because they are one of the top 16 teams in the tournament, South Carolina will have the opportunity to host the first and second rounds of the tournament. This year, however, Carolina will play their home games in Charlotte at Halton Arena.
This will be the eighth consecutive appearance for the Gamecocks in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Last year, South Carolina reached the Elite Eight.
The Gamecocks hope to capture their second national title in three years.
