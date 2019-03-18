Sexual assault case leads to drug bust in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A sexual assault investigation turned into a drug bust at a house on Ridgewood Drive on Sunday, March 17th.
Investigators confiscated 21 marijuana plants and 42.6 grams of marijuana when they were serving a search warrant related to a sexual assault case at the house.
The warrants state that the sexual assault took place on Saturday, March 16th when Rebecca Allyn Miles, 31, and Craig Alan Till Jr., 35, came into her room.
The victim said Miles, along with Till, forcibly held her down, kissed her while removing her clothing and prevented the victim from leaving the room by blocking the door.
The warrants further state that Miles held the woman down at times while Till forcibly had sexual intercourse with the victim while she tried to resist and get away.
Upon entering the residence Sunday investigators saw, in plain sight, a large quantity of marijuana on the coffee table in front of Till, Miles and a third suspect Billy Joe McCoy Jr., 26, and clippings from a marijuana plant on the floor by Till’s feet.
In the living room, investigators found multiple black canvas-style planters with what appeared to be marijuana at the bottom and recently cut marijuana stalks sticking out.
As the search continued, investigators found two large “grow tents” with a running fan and dehydrator unit inside a secondary bedroom.
One of the tents was empty, with what appeared to be marijuana on the floor, and the other tent contained multiple planters with 2- to 3-foot marijuana plants.
A container in the middle of the secondary bedroom held 19 small marijuana seedlings a few inches in height.
Plant clippings found on the floor and bare marijuana stalks indicated to investigators that some of the plants had already been harvested.
Investigators did not see any evidence that the subjects were growing plants other than marijuana.
According to investigators, Till “readily” admitted that he was growing marijuana in the hopes of perfecting his methods so that he and Miles could move to Colorado to professionally produce the plants to supply dispensaries.
Till, Miles, and McCoy are each charged with manufacturing marijuana for the drug operation.
Till and Miles are additionally charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct for the sexual assault case.
All items related to the sexual assault and drug manufacturing cases were documented and taken from the residence.
