Orangeburg woman shot in face when bullets fired into apartment

ORANGEBURG, SC (TIMES AND DEMOCRAT) - A 29-year-old Parkside Drive woman is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound to the face after someone fired into her apartment on Friday night.
According to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report, the woman called 911 and told dispatchers she’d been shot in the mouth.
When officers arrived minutes after her 10:51 p.m. call, they found her holding a towel on the left side of her face in an attempt to stop the bleeding, the report states.
Officers saw where several bullets entered the residence through a window.
One bullet went through a TV, another bullet struck a window on the opposite side of the living room and several bullets struck a wall, the report states.
The woman was able to tell officers that she heard gunfire erupt, and she got up to go upstairs.
She felt a bullet graze the left side of her face.
When she went to grab her face, the bullet fell into her hand, the report states.
The woman’s children were inside another room of the apartment when the shooting occurred.
ODPS Lt. Col. Ed Conner said the incident remains under investigation.
